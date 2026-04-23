Michigan lawmakers propose new reading bills to combat falling third-grade literacy rates across the state

Michigan lawmakers and educators are pushing for a return to the basics of reading as third-grade literacy proficiency rates continue to drop across the state.

Michigan's third-grade reading proficiency has dropped to 38.9%.

Proposed legislation would require all teachers to be trained in the "science of reading."

Educators say early literacy is essential for student confidence, attendance, and behavior.

State Representative Kathy Schmaltz told me that Michigan ranks 44th in education, and third-grade reading proficiency has fallen from more than 50% in 2015 to 38.9% in 2025. Schmaltz told me she sees this decline as unacceptable.

Michigan lawmakers propose bills to combat falling reading scores

To address the issue, Schmaltz introduced a package of bills focused on the science of reading. Schmaltz told me this is referred to as Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or LETRS. The bills would ensure that all teachers across the state are trained on the science of reading by July 1, before the next school year.

"We have put together a package of bills for the science of reading. And what that really means is getting back to basics. Phonics, the relationship between letters, sounds, vocabulary, comprehension," Schmaltz said.

During a visit from Schmaltz in March, teachers at Northwest Early Elementary School were able to personally share their biggest needs in the classroom based on what they see day to day. Principal Cherlyn Hardwick, who has led the school since 2022 and worked in education her whole life, understands the importance of a student's early years.

"Based on all the scores that we are seeing, I mean it’s no secret that this is a big area that needs focus," Hardwick said.

"These are the foundational learning years, it’s the formative years," Hardwick continued.

"It is so critical that during these early years, we are able to get all of that started off right. And they become building blocks as they move up," Hardwick said.

Schmaltz told me that the ability to read goes beyond the classroom.

"When you don’t know how to read, your confidence level goes way down. And you need to read if you want to be successful in life," Schmaltz said.

Educators like Hardwick see reading as a key for other improvements in the classroom.

"It’s everything! I think if we are able to provide a successful learning environment, the students will want to come to school. That increases our attendance, it improves behaviors because everyone is engaged," Hardwick said.

"I think within the school setting, it really helps them to become more successful learners," Hardwick continued.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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