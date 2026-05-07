Michigan housing affordability: Residents and advocates say the dream of homeownership is out of reach

Anne de Irala has spent the last 3 years in an apartment with her 6-year-old daughter — and she says it's not where she wants her family to stay.

A recent survey was done by AFP of Michigan

Most Michiganders feel housing isn't affordable according to survey

A big reason is the cost of living continuing to increase

"I'd love a backyard for her to run around and play in, I'd love her to be able to run and jump and dance like she wants to without bothering our downstairs neighbors. And just a place where she can really grow and some space for us to grow," de Irala said.

Michigan housing crisis: Residents say homeownership feels out of reach

De Irala says she has been searching for a house the entire time, but has grown discouraged by the lack of options and the overall cost.

She is far from alone. A recent survey of more than 1,000 Michigan residents by Americans for Prosperity of Michigan found that over 65% of voters believe housing is unaffordable in the state, and over 61% say Michigan needs more housing.

Tim Golding of AFP Michigan says the rising cost of living has hit homebuyers hard.

"People used to be able to buy bacon and eggs. Now they have to choose between bacon or eggs. And when it comes to housing, it's just unaffordable," Golding said.

Golding said the average age of a first-time homebuyer in Michigan is now 39 to 40 years old — a reality he says is recognized by both parties in the state House, Senate, and by the governor.

"This is not a partisan issue. Housing affordability affects everybody across the board, and in Michigan, we just can't afford to buy homes," Golding said.

For de Irala, owning a home remains a goal she shares with many others across the state.

"I know I'm not the only person that is in this situation, but I would love to see more opportunities for people like me that work hard and invest in their communities so they can have the American dream like anyone else," de Irala said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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