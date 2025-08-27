Michigan Highway Honors Fallen Deputy Sheriff William Butler Jr.

HILLSDALE, Mich — A stretch of M-34 in Hillsdale County has been renamed to honor a deputy sheriff who was killed in the line of duty.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday designating the highway from Pioneer Road in Hillsdale to South Pittsford Road as the "Deputy Sheriff William Butler Jr. Memorial Highway."

Butler was shot and killed during a traffic stop in June 2024, a tragedy that deeply affected Hillsdale County.

"The goal is to make sure that Deputy Butler's life, service, and sacrifice are never forgotten," said State Senator Joseph Bellino, who introduced the bill.

Butler served and protected the people of Hillsdale County for 12 years before his death.

The memorial highway designation ensures that Butler's dedication to public service will be remembered by all who travel the route.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

