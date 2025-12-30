Michigan football fans optimistic about Kyle Whittingham hire ahead of Citrus Bowl

While Michigan football fans are looking ahead to Wednesday's Citrus Bowl matchup, many are already focusing on next season following the hiring of head coach Kyle Whittingham last week.

Whittingham spent 21 seasons at Utah, giving fans reason to believe he will bring that winning culture to Ann Arbor.

"Bringing that maturity and experience to Michigan," said Kip Snow, a lifelong Michigan fan.

I spoke with Snow about what he wants Michigan football to look like in the near future.

"He's a good coach. Disciplined. Get rid of the nonsense that's been there that we really didn't know about," Snow said.

Snow believes that with Whittingham's experience and recruiting capabilities, the Wolverines are destined for the College Football Playoffs and beyond.

When I asked if he thinks it's realistic that Michigan could win a national championship in the next 5 years, Snow was confident.

"Oh absolutely," Snow said.

"I've seen a small article where that's kind of one of his goals to finish out his career, is to bring a championship to Michigan. So, let's hope that that happens," Snow said.

Snow also thinks that a top-notch football program like Michigan is the place to get it done.

"Michigan has a great football culture. I've been following them my whole life and always a Michigan fan," Snow said.

Meanwhile, fan Tony Daschke is picking Michigan by 3 points in Wednesday's bowl game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

