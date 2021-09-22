Man wanted in robbery of Flagstar Bank in Jackson has turned himself in

JACKSON, Mich. — The man wanted in connection with a Jackson bank robbery has turned himself into police custody.

Jackson Police had been looking for 49-year-old Jermaine Jones since the Sept. 4 robbery of the Flagstar Bank at 1717 N. West Ave.

Jones turned himself in at 2 a.m. today at the Jackson County Jail.

Police say Jones showed a note to a teller at the bank indicating he had a gun and said it was a robbery and then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was actually seen.

He is expected to be arraigned today.

