Man found dead at Faster Horses music festival Monday morning

JACKSON, Mich. — A 48-year-old man was found dead Monday morning at his campsite at Faster Horses music festival.

Cambridge Township Police Department Chief Jeff Paterson told FOX 47 News that a preliminary autopsy is being performed Tuesday, but police do not suspect foul play.

At around 9:15 a.m. Monday, the man's wife called emergency services. The man, who was from White Lake, died at the campground.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

