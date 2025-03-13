Man charged with multiple felonies in Summit Township shooting

JACKSON, Mich — Police arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting in Summit Township last month

A month ago on February 10th, police responded to a shooting in Summit Township near Francis St. and Hollis St.

Police say they found an unoccupied car that had been shot several times, no victims were found at the time.

Cameras later revealed four people getting into an argument inside a convenience store.

According to police, after leaving the store, two of the people got into a black SUV, while the other two got into a small Sedan.

Police say the two in the SUV pulled up and shot at the Sedan.

Both sets of people fled the area and the sedan was later found abandoned, according to the police.

Using FLOCK cameras to find the SUV, police say they were able to identify 29-year-old Kevin Jamall Johnson and 25-year-old Martez Anthony Haywood Jr. as the suspects in the shooting.

Police took Johnson into custody that same night but were unable to find Haywood.

On February 19th, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged Martez Haywood with 5 felony firearms charges.

On the same day, the Prosecutor's Office charged Kevin Johnson with one felony: Accessory after the Fact to a Felony.

Police say they finally located and arrested Martez Haywood on February 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is now in custody in the Jackson County Jail.

Johnson was arraigned back in February, he remains in custody at the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Johnson's next court date is March 19th.

Haywood's next court hearing is March 26th.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Mark Easter at 517-768-7934.

