Authorities look for suspect from Monday's shooting in Jackson

Jackson law enforcement is seeking a suspect in a Monday night shooting

It's unclear if any victims were hurt by gunfire

A suspect has been identified as a 26-year-old Jackson resident.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect related to a shooting that occurred earlier this week in Jackson's southside.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Francis Street and Hollis Street for reports of a shooting around 6:32 p.m. Monday night according to Sheriff Gary Schuette.

Deputies found a parked vehicle in the area that was shot several times according to Schuette.

Schuette said the victims in the vehicle ran north away from the vehicle and a county K9 was called to attempt to track them but was unsuccessful.

A suspected vehicle that was reportedly seen leaving the area was located on the 200 block of East Euclid Street unoccupied according to the sheriff.

Deputies utilized video surveillance and FLOCK cameras, which are a brand of license plate reader (LPR) cameras, to identify a 26-year-old Jackson resident as a suspect Schuette said.

The suspect hasn't been located and it's unclear if the intended victims were hurt by gunfire according to Schuette.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation can call the sheriff at 517-768-7924.

