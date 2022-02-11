Man charged with murder in connection with fatal Jackson fire

JACKSON, Mich. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fire on Jackson's east side that left another man dead.

Christopher Michael Wright, 33, is also charged with first degree arson.

The fire happened on 2202 E. Ganson St. around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Firefighters found the victim, 28-year-old Jacob Robert-Dean Eddy, inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the fire was set intentionally on the front porch of the house.

Arraignment was held in front of District Judge Allison Bates Friday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook