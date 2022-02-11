Watch
Man charged with murder in connection with fatal Jackson fire

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022
Ganson Street house fire
Posted at 4:23 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 16:24:31-05

JACKSON, Mich. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fire on Jackson's east side that left another man dead.

Christopher Michael Wright, 33, is also charged with first degree arson.

The fire happened on 2202 E. Ganson St. around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Firefighters found the victim, 28-year-old Jacob Robert-Dean Eddy, inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the fire was set intentionally on the front porch of the house.

Arraignment was held in front of District Judge Allison Bates Friday.

