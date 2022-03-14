Man, 87, dies in rollover crash on I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. — An 87-year-old man from Jackson died after losing control of his vehicle on Interstate 94 in Jackson County. It happened Sunday evening just after 8:30 p.m. in Sandstone Township.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the man was traveling eastbound near North Dearing Road where the vehicle lost control, struck the median barrier, rolled, left the road and struck a tree.

Paramedics and emergency personnel arrived and found him trapped under the vehicle unresponsive. Once he was removed from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead.

Police do not know what contributed to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

