Major US-127 construction project to impact Jackson County traffic starting March

A significant road construction project is set to begin on US-127 in Jackson County as early as March 15, potentially affecting traffic through early fall.

US-127 construction starts March 15 from Parnall Road to Ingham County line through early fall.

One lane each direction will remain open during construction with rolling two-mile closures.

Preventative maintenance includes resurfacing and patches for a 10-year road life extension.

The Michigan Department of Transportation project will span from the Parnall Road exit to the Ingham County line, impacting traffic in both directions. The work involves asphalt resurfacing and concrete patches designed to maintain road surfaces before major deterioration occurs.

"You may drive and say 'well, this road isn't in poor or very bad condition' or see a lot of potholes, but it's a fix that we do," said Jason Fossitt, a construction engineer for MDOT in Jackson County.

Fossitt explained the project is preventative maintenance that will extend the road's lifespan.

"It's like a 10 year fix to kind of buy us time until a more robust fix may be needed," Fossitt said.

Despite the extensive work area, MDOT plans to keep traffic flowing throughout the construction period. The project will not require complete road shutdowns.

"We limit the contractor to two-mile lane closures or less. So one lane of traffic will be open at all times on each bound," Fossitt said.

The construction timeline depends on weather conditions, with completion scheduled for early fall.

Local residents and business owners are already considering how the project might affect their travel plans. Denise Moeckel, an Edward Jones financial advisor who travels to clients in Lansing via US-127, expressed concerns about the potential inconvenience.

"I'm never looking forward to road construction in Michigan," Moeckel said. "From a business perspective, I do see clients on occasion in Lansing, and I travel up 127 to do it."

The construction could influence travel decisions for many residents who use the corridor for weekend trips and business travel.

"Just think about all the people who even just head north for a weekend. I have in-laws in Traverse City area," Moeckel said. "Just depending on how major of an inconvenience this is, we may or may not decide to go."

