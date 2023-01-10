M-50 closed in Jackson County due to gas leak

JACKSON, Mich. — Both eastbound and westbound M-50 was closed Tuesday in Napoleon Township due to a gas leak.

The closure is at M-50 and Napoleon Road and was reported at 11:18 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story.

