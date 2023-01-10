Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

M-50 closed in Jackson County due to gas leak

M-50 gas leak closure
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Michigan Department of Transportation
M-50 gas leak closure
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 11:45:05-05

JACKSON, Mich. — Both eastbound and westbound M-50 was closed Tuesday in Napoleon Township due to a gas leak.

The closure is at M-50 and Napoleon Road and was reported at 11:18 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter