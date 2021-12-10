Looking for a job? Michigan Department of Corrections is having a hiring fair

JACKSON, Mich. — If you are looking for a job, the Michigan Department of Corrections is hosting a job fair on Wednesday at the King Center, 1107 Adrian St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department is hiring corrections officers, healthcare and food service positions among others for the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center.

Department administrators will be on site to assist with online applications and on-site interviews.

Job applicants should bring a copy of their driver’s license and Social Security card, official college transcripts and a letter of recommendation.

If you are interested in a healthcare position such as registered nurse or licensed practical nurse, bring your professional licenses.

Spokesperson Chris Gautz said there are 47 officer vacancies at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center.

“In Jackson there are 192 officer vacancies and there are about 945 statewide,” he said.

The previous job fair at the King Center saw “multiple candidates” on track to be offered positions for the next Corrections Officer Academy as well as two cooks who are on track to be offered positions according to Gautz.

“We will continue to host job fairs in our community to fill positions within our correctional facility with the goal of providing additional support for our current staff and to continue to play our part in protecting the public,” Gautz said. “This also allows us to showcase incredible benefits that come with working for the MDOC from day one of employment.”

The next officer academy will be on Jan. 24.

