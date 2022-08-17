Looking for a job? East Jackson Community Schools might have what you're looking for

JACKSON, Mich. — East Jackson Community Schools is hosting a Fill-a-Bus event to get school donations but to also find more bus drivers.

It’s happening this Friday at East Jackson High School from 9 a.m. to noon. East Jackson Community Schools Transportation Supervisor Regina Hoskins says they currently have 10 bus drivers and are looking for as many as possible.

“It is where people feel like they don’t know if they could drive a bus, or they are too scared, or they just think the bus is overwhelming, which it can be," she said. "It’s huge. It’s over 30 feet long. My goal is to bring the public here. They can drive it on our property here. All you need is a valid ID, 21 years or older and to be qualified to drive the school bus."

Now, you won’t immediately become a bus driver after attending the event.

You will have to be trained and receive your CDL endorsement on your driver’s license. According to Hoskins, this event is to allow the public to get a feel for what it is like to be a bus driver.

At the event, you can also donate school supplies such as pencils, paper, glue, tissues, hand wipes and sanitizer. They are collecting those donations all the way up until Friday.

You can drop off donations at 1404 north Sutton Road at the administrative building.

Hoskins say they will have coffee, doughnuts and muffins from Callaghan’s Café and a bounce house for children at the event.

