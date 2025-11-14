Local sporting goods store sees rush as firearm deer hunting season approaches

While many neighbors are thinking ahead to the holiday season, others have their minds on the present: opening day of firearm deer hunting season.

I visited Schupbach's Sporting Goods, a hub for anything and everything hunting related, to see what business looks like in the days leading up to gun season. Manager Robert Gillow described the atmosphere perfectly.

"Oh, absolutely fun chaos," Gillow said. "Folks are just gearing up in last minute stuff, getting ammo, making sure everything's sited in, and just cocked and locked and ready to go for that opening day."

For Gillow, the hunting experience represents more than just the sport itself - it's a chance for personal growth.

"It's nostalgia, it's getting outside of your comfort zone, it's getting to unplug and rewind a little bit," Gillow said.

And of course, it's a chance to make new friends along the way.

