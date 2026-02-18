Local photographer sees opportunity amid Lifetouch concerns

A Jackson photographer with more than three decades of experience believes recent concerns about photography giant Lifetouch could benefit smaller, local businesses like his own.

Jackson photographer Kurt Robertson sees opportunity as Lifetouch faces concerns over Epstein file connections.

Robertson believes customers prefer local photographers they can trust "face to face" over large corporations.

Lifetouch CEO says student images are safeguarded and never shared with third parties.

Kurt Robertson, who has owned Studio One Photography in Jackson since 2006, said the profession extends far beyond simply operating a camera.

"I've always felt this is a really important job, because we're documenting people's memories," Robertson said.

The concerns stem from a former investor of Lifetouch being linked to the Epstein files. Lifetouch takes around 16 million student pictures annually.

Local photographer discusses Lifetouch concerns and opportunities

Local school districts contacted said they do not use Lifetouch services. However, Robertson believes the situation may create new opportunities for smaller photographers.

"It might present opportunities," Robertson said.

Robertson, who photographs local daycare and preschool children, thinks negative publicity and privacy concerns could drive customers to local businesses.

"It comes down to trust. And I feel like it's much easier to trust the local person that you can do business with face to face than a giant entity," Robertson said.

Lifetouch Group CEO Ken Murphy released a statement on the company's website addressing the concerns.

"When Lifetouch photographers take your student's picture, that image is safeguarded for families and schools, only, with no exceptions. Lifetouch does not – and has never provided – images to any third party," Murphy said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.