Local organization creates food delivery program to help families affected by food stamp delays

With the government shutdown creating uncertainty around food stamp benefits, a local organization has stepped up to help families in need through a new food drive initiative.

Brittany Haff, a mother of twin babies and client at Family Service and Children's Aid, is among those feeling the impact.

"It's already, what, the sixth? And I was supposed to get my stuff on the third. And I just had to spend over $100 yesterday that, I'm getting into my rent money," Haff said.

Staff members at Family Service and Children's Aid recognized the vulnerability of their clients and took action by starting their own food drive.

"Not having that is a huge gap in their needs," Meredith Bosowski, a staff member at the organization, said.

The food drive was specifically designed to help clients who may not be able to access other food pantries during regular hours of operation. It includes a delivery component to overcome transportation barriers.

"Clients like our friend Brittany, who has twins with carseats and is taking the bus to one of the food banks, you know, that is a struggle. How is she carrying back a box of food on the bus with, you know, two carseats?" Bosowski said.

Sarah Sabin, Chief Operating Officer, helped create the food drive with a focus on providing complete meals that include protein along with canned goods.

"How can we, kind of, embed that into our services that we already provide? We're going out into the community to try to help support them. Where we could drop off food when we're going out there to do a home visit," Sabin said.

For Haff and her twins, True and Serenity, the support makes a significant difference.

"Family Services, they always join in to help as much as they can anyway. So with the food drive, I feel like they're gonna do whatever they can to help us," Haff said.

"Just a little help from anybody is a significant part of our lives," she added.

