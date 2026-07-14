Local high school athletes push through intense summer heat to prepare for fall seasons

The Lumen Christi tennis team is holding early morning practices this summer to avoid the worst of the heat, with coach Austin Brinker prioritizing player safety as temperatures climb.

Early morning practices help the team avoid peak summer heat.

Coach Brinker adjusts schedules and extends breaks to keep players safe.

Players say the push for a state title keeps them showing up despite the conditions.

Senior Brogan Kelly is in his fourth year on the team. He said the heat is a challenge, but players manage it.

"It's rough, but you just come out here, drink your water, and eat bananas," Kelly said.

Beating the heat: local athletes train through intense summer temps

Safety measures guide practice schedule

Brinker said the team schedules morning sessions to reduce heat exposure.

"Just in terms of, obviously with the heat this summer especially, but try to knock it out where we're not sweltering as much and try to get the kids in and out," he said.

The coach said safety has been a priority throughout his years of coaching. Precautions include extending break times, shortening practices, and postponing matches when necessary.

"You just have to kind of play it by ear. You play how mother nature gives and just make sure that the kids are safe," Brinker said.

State title run motivates early wake-up calls

Despite the early start times, Brinker said the players committed to improvement are showing up. "The people that want to get better are here and we're definitely making those strides," he said.

Kelly said the goal of winning keeps him on the court even on the hardest mornings. "I woke up twenty minutes before practice today and didn't really want to come, but I still showed up because we want to win state team championships," he said.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.