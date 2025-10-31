Local food pantry serves record 405 families in one day as community donations increase to meet growing need

A local food pantry has seen a significant increase in the number of families it serves, with a record 405 families receiving assistance last Saturday.

I returned to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Food Pantry today to check on donations and community needs after my visit last week.

The update was positive, according to Food Pantry Director Susan Gahagan.

"We have seen an upswing with donations. It's really wonderful," Gahagan said.

The increase in food donations has come from people across Mid-Michigan and several grocery stores in the community. Monetary donations have also increased, which the pantry uses strategically.

"We shop for sales and we shop for quantity. We get the best bargains out there, both in Jackson and in the surrounding communities," Gahagan said.

While donations are up, so is the need for assistance. The pantry has seen a steady increase in families seeking help.

"Last Saturday, we had an influx and we ended up at the end of the day with 405 families coming through our pantry. It was pretty amazing. To give you an idea, if you went back to October 11, we had 303 families. October 18th, the following Saturday, we had 341. And then last Saturday, we jumped to 405. And I think it's gonna keep growing," Gahagan said.

This marks the highest number of families served in Gahagan's entire tenure running the food pantry.

Gahagan emphasized that even small donations can make a significant impact for those in need.

"I think every little bit helps. People get the word out there and they think, 'I can do that'," Gahagan said.

The Immanuel Lutheran Church Food Pantry is open every Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11:30.

