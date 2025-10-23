Local food pantries brace for increased demand as government shutdown pauses SNAP benefits

Jackson area food assistance organizations are bracing for a potential surge in demand as SNAP benefits face a temporary pause due to the federal government shutdown.

"Whether it's single men, women, or people with five kids. It doesn't matter. We see them all every day," Steve Castle said.

"It doesn't matter if it's raining, snowing. It doesn't matter if it's Christmas or Christmas Eve. We're gonna be open if people need food," Susan Gahagan said.

Finding consistent sources of food is already a struggle for millions across the country. But now, it could be even harder for Jackson area neighbors because of the temporary pause on food stamps, known as SNAP benefits, due to the federal government shutdown.

Local organizations such as the Interfaith Shelter and the Food Pantry at Immanuel Lutheran Church feed thousands in need each year.

When asked about the number of people served, Gahagan revealed the scale of their operation.

"We have been serving around 300 to 330, I think we did 341 last Saturday, and those are families. They're not individual," Gahagan said.

"Take that number, and multiply it by four, because some families are larger and some are smaller. And that kinda gives you the number of people," Gahagan said.

The Interfaith Shelter has been providing meals consistently for decades.

"Since our beginning over 50 years ago, a key thing we have done is three meals a day to anyone in need. So whether or not you're staying at the shelter. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we have prepared meals," Castle said.

When I asked about the possibility of seeing more need because of the pause on SNAP benefits, Castle expressed readiness to meet increased demand.

"If the need goes up, if more people need to come, we'll make space and we'll make more food," Castle said.

However, not all food pantries and services can expand their current operations.

"We would love to be open more days of the week, but when we finish Saturday, we're open from 9:30 until 11:30. Our freezers and our shelves are pretty decimated," Gahagan said.

Both the Interfaith Shelter and the Food Pantry at Immanuel Lutheran Church rely heavily on volunteers and donations to maintain their services.

"Last year, we did 90,000 prepared meals out of Interfaith Shelter, and there's no way we could do it without the donations and community support," Castle said.

Castle encourages the community to come together during this challenging time.

"Try to not let this be a divisive moment, but instead, just another opportunity to come together," Castle said.

For more information on food help that's available in the Jackson neighborhood and across Mid-Michigan, visit this story on Fox47News.com.

You can also call 2-1-1 if you are in need of assistance around mid-Michigan.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

