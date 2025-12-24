Local businesses stay open Christmas Eve to serve last-minute shoppers

On a day when people travel with family or wrap the last of their gifts, last-minute shoppers are roaming neighborhoods looking for those final holiday necessities.

For some local businesses, those last-minute shoppers are worth staying open for on Christmas Eve.

"Christmas is obviously special for lots and lots of people, and we make stuff that make that day even a little more special," Randy Treacher said.

Treacher owns ABC Bakery and sees a big wave of customers come in on Christmas Eve every year looking for sweet treats.

"I had someone this morning text me. They wanted a Black Forest cake, and some other kind of unusual cake today before noon," Treacher said.

Treacher said that last Christmas Eve saw him staying hours past close due to so much demand.

When asked if he expected the same rush this year, Treacher had a different outlook.

"No. I have some new partners and we are much better organized and we're ready to go," Treacher said.

At Pet Supplies Plus, team leader Joshua Siegrist said Christmas Eve brings unique shopping opportunities.

"It's a great opportunity for some last-minute Christmas gifts even for the dogs, or even sometimes the grand dogs," Siegrist said.

Siegrist said what they see in sales makes it worth keeping the open sign on.

"They definitely go up on Christmas Eve. People need to get those last-minute items, so we always see an increase," Siegrist said.

Keeping their doors open means keeping spirits bright for both business owners and customers.

"We like to make things that make people happy, and we think that being here on Christmas Eve, like the day before Thanksgiving, we provide something a little special," Treacher said.

"We're trying to have fun, have a good time. It's Christmas Eve and we enjoy it here," Siegrist said.

