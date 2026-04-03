Local bakeries and floral shops experience a rush of customers ahead of the busy Easter holiday

Local businesses are experiencing a surge in customers as residents rush to purchase last-minute baked goods and floral arrangements for Easter weekend.

Bakeries see surge: ABC Bakery is slammed with orders for Easter treats.

Florists face a rush: Brown Floral is busy selling last-minute holiday plants.

Spirits are high: Shoppers are bringing festive atmosphere to local stores.

ABC Bakery owner Randy Treacher said sales are already better than last year, and he expects the day before Easter to be even busier.

"Better than last year, and tomorrow is... off the charts," Treacher said.

Local shops see customer rush ahead of Easter

The holiday rush starts early in the morning for the bakery.

"9:00 was really busy. We had dozens and dozens of cookies, pies, cakes, and everything else go out the door," Treacher said.

Treacher told me he is working long hours late into the night for Easter weekend to prepare a variety of treats.

"All kinds of things from cookies to fruit tarts to hot cross buns. A couple hundred hot cross buns, and all kinds of stuff," Treacher said.

He also told me there is a demand for babka, a Polish sweetbread. Treacher said he learned how to make it just a few weeks ago specifically for the occasion.

The holiday demand extends beyond sweets. At Brown Floral, staff members are also seeing a last-minute rush from neighbors.

"It’s kind of a last minute thing. You know, people are spending money to make sure that their dinners are what they want them to be, and then typically anything that’s left over, kind of goes either towards the plants or centerpieces for the table," Greenhouse assistant Katana Grennay said.

Grennay told me this time of year is significant for specific plants.

"Typically, this is the time of year that we get our Easter lilies, our hydrangeas, azaleas, and some bulbs in. The biggest thing that we do, is we do support a lot of churches in the area," Grennay said.

Business owners said the holiday brings a positive atmosphere to their shops.

"Everybody’s in a good spirit when they come in for sweets. That’s always a good thing," Treacher said.

"A lot of people do say that it doesn’t feel like Easter without an Easter lily," Grennay said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistanceof AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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