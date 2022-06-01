Litchfield man charged with shooting neighbor in the back of the head

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 70-year-old Litchfield Township man has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder after a dispute with his neighbor.

On Wednesday at 12:45 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to the 7000 block of Hadley Road in Litchfield because of an argument between two neighbors.

While police were on the way, the complainant thought he shot his neighbor and needed ambulance. Once police arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

The victim was taken to Henry Ford Jackson where he is in stable condition.

