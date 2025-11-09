Like Downtown Jonesville's "road diet"?

"Road diets" — lane reductions on arteries — are planned for Hillsdale and Jackson.

Jonesville just completed a road diet through its downtown.

Neighbors' reactions are mixed, with slowdowns balanced against an increased sense of safety.

The city of Hillsdale will soon see a narrowing of Broad Street through downtown from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction. It's called a ROAD DIET, and, to get an idea of what my Hillsdale neighhbors can expect, I didn't have to go far.

I went to Jonesville to ask neighbors there what they think of their recently completed road diet.

Like the Downtown Jonesville's "road diet"?

So I got here bright and early Friday morning...well, bright is the wrong word for the light at 7 a.m. this time of year.

Looking at the weather forecast (pouring rain), I decide I picked the wrong day to do this.

7:00 a.m. in Jonesville and all is calm.

The 12 through Jonesville has gone from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction with a turn lane, some bike lanes. Some new bump-outs in front of Jonesville Middle School.

What do you think of the road diet? I ask John Taipalus, who is dropping off a child at Jonesville Middle School. Has it caused problems or is it better?

"I think it changed — it's tougher for some people, but it's better — anything that allows for a little more safety. When my, you know, the kids are walking across the street."

How have things been since the traffic pattern was changed here in drop offs and pickups? I ask Principal Lance Berrier.

"Well, during the construction, obviously it was a little congested and so in terms of affecting our school, we haven't really seen a big issue. It's been more of trying to get in and out of Jonesville, you know, for staff that's been the biggest challenge. But in terms of busing and whatnot, I think things have been pretty smooth," he says.

Any jams here during drop off? I ask Taipalus.

"No, no more than there used to be."

Around 7:30, traffic is picking up, but nothing that you would call a traffic jam.

Let's see what local businesses think of the road diet here in Jonesville.

"It's backing a lot of things up," says Laura Budzik, Owner of the Jonesville Bakery. "A lot of people are complaining that it takes like three or four lights to get through...but it is safer for you to get out of your cars.

Decidedly mixed reactions to the road diet through downtown Jonesville on a rainy Friday morning.

