HILLSDALE, Mich — The plan to narrow Broad Street in Downtown Hillsdale continues to stir controversy as City Council gives the so-called "Road Diet" or "Traffic Calming Plan" the green light.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR COMMENTS AND THE LATEST ON HILLSDALE'S "ROAD DIET":

Hillsdale City Council green-lights "Road Diet"

"It'll provide that level of walkability that downtowns really need," says Luke Robson, Owner and Principal of Hillsdale Renaissance.

With this vote, the city is now committed to about $135,000 of the costs to get a federal and state match for the bulk of the roughly $870,000 project.

Downtown real estate developer Luke Robson has been a vocal proponent, and says his company will contribute $10,000 to the plan: "It just makes things simpler, more friendly, and more approachable for Downtown."

Robson wants traffic moving slower past local businesses, with more space to exit cars and feel safe crossing Broad Street.

Downtown business owner David Hambleton says he's not fully sold on the plan, but supported it as a board member of Hillsdale's Tax Increment Finance Authority, or TIFA, which works on improving Downtown. TIFA voted to contribute $250,000 in tax money it controls.

"The Road Diet plan is not my first, best, favorite way of resolving this all, but…it does answer a lot of those master plan bullets that we signed up for and want to get done," says Hambleton.

He says many in the community have bristled because they feel the plan was done over their heads.

"The biggest thing is that it's been handed to or pushed at the people as 'we're doing this, sign on right here at the bottom line, you're going to pay the bill'….Hillsdale folks are averse to being told 'this is how we're going to do'," says Hambleton.

The plan now moves to its design phase. Construction would begin in 2027.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.