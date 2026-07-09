Lifeways launches recovery incentives program for qualified participants

JACKSON, Mich. — Lifeways has launched a Michigan Recovery Incentives Program, a 24-week initiative that pays participants up to $599 for attending weekly appointments and completing negative drug tests.

Lifeways pays qualified participants up to $599 for negative drug tests and weekly appointments.

The 24-week program is open to those with stimulant or opioid use disorder.

Leaders say the incentives offer motivation and support for people in recovery.

The program is available to Medicaid and Healthy Plan Michigan recipients who have a stimulant or opioid use disorder and are not enrolled in a similar program.

Could cash rewards help people beat addiction? Lifeways thinks so

How the program works

Meredith Bosowski, who said she has been in long-term recovery from addiction for seven years, said the structure of the program aligns with how addiction functions.

"Part of addiction is instant gratification," Bosowski said. "And so, if we're able to see those moments very quickly with having a negative drug screen, it just keeps us wanting to do better."

Bosowski also noted the emotional weight many people carry entering recovery.

"There's a lot of guilt and shame around your substance use and all of the things that kind of come with substance use," she said.

Support and motivation

Lisa Schultz at Lifeways said the program is designed to provide both motivation and a support system for people who may not have one outside of treatment.

"The goal is to support and help change — to help provide motivation," Schultz said.

Schultz added that recovery is rarely a solo effort.

"People need help. And when you have an addiction, you just can't do it alone. You need the support," she said.

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