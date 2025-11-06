Concerned Leoni neighbors crowded a Wednesday Township Planning Commission meeting on rezoning Pine Hollow Golf Club for heavy industry.

Developer Interstate Capital President Michael Samhat told the Commission his company aims to be "a great corporate citizen" and take neighbors' concerns into account.

Planning Commission Member and Township Trustee Ron Kinch said he felt for neighbors with property near the development, but believed the planned industrial park would be good for the Township.

The Commission voted to recommend approval by the Township Board of Trustees.

It was standing room only at a Leoni Township Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night — neighbors voicing concerns about the plan I told you about last week to rezone Pine Hollow Golf Club for an industrial park.

The Commission approved the plan, citing jobs and tax revenue, as the developer tried to reassure neighbors:

"Our plan is to develop, be long-term holders, be a great corporate citizen, be a great landlord," said Michael Samhat, President of Birmingham-based Interstate Capital, which wants to develop the site.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Leoni golf course rezone to industrial: Neighbors object, developer reassures, trustee wavers

The company's website says it specializes in industrial real estate development in mid-sized Midwest cities. Samhat spoke at Wednesday night's meeting.

"I respect the people that live in the entire Township, but particularly the people that are closest to the potential project, but the imagination kind of runs wild," said Samhat of neighbors' biggest fears.

Samhat says he's hoping to bring advanced manufacturing to the site. While there would be more trucks, he said wetlands would not be touched.

"We know that we have to deal with impacts — roads — and provide funds for some of these things," said Samhat, "and we have to listen to the community, and we want to. I listened to everybody here tonight."

Leoni Planning Commission Member Ron Kinch, who voted NO on the proposed rezoning, said after the meeting: "I'm struggling with it. I do believe that this project could be very, very, very good for the Township."

Kinch says neighbors' objections made an impression...

"...and I agree with every single thing that those people said today. And so I put myself in their position, and I voted with my heart."

Kinch is also a Township Trustee. He said his NO vote on Wednesday "doesn't mean that that's going to be my vote when the time comes."

Kinch says the proposal now goes back to the County Planning Commission, which previously recommended against the rezoning, then on to the Township Board of Trustees for final approval.

CHECK OUT OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE PLAN TO REZONE PINE HOLLOW GOLF CLUB FOR AN INDUSTRIAL PARK HERE.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.