JACKSON, Mich — Interstate Capital Development LLC is asking Leoni Township to rezone Pine Hollow Golf Club for "heavy industry".



Neighbors say the area is residential and a planned industrial park will negatively impact quality of life and property values.

Jackson County Planning Commission has recommended against the rezoning.

A Leoni Township Planning Commission hearing is scheduled on the matter for next Wednesday.

If you bought property near Pine Hollow Golf Club here in Leoni Township, you might not expect the golf club to turn into an industrial property.

But Jackson County Planning Commission documents show the Township is considering allowing just that, and neighbors I talked to here say they never imagined this was even a possibility.

SEE WHAT'S PLANNED...AND NEIGHBORS' REACTIONS:

Leoni Township golf course to be rezoned for heavy industry?

"I'm all for the landowner doing his thing and selling it and, you know, going on to retirement, but I don't think it should be at the expense of all of his neighbors," says Edward Kerley. Kerley bought his home decades ago here in Jackson County, just north of the I-94.

"It's always been peaceful," says Kerley. You might call his view of Pine Hollow Golf Club peaceful, too. His home sits right next to it.

But a request has been made to rezone the golf course to "heavy industrial", and neighbors are worried.

"I'm going to have God only knows what in my front yard," says Cathie Krauss. Her home faces an adjacent lot that is also part of the requested rezone.

"Imagine all that being flat land and semis and noise and whatever industrial that they want to put in there," says Kerley, pointing just beyond his property line.

County and Township documents confirm an industrial park is planned instead of the golf course and adjacent parcel here behind me, off of Hawkins Road, just north of the I-94. A Township Planning Commission hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday on the proposal.

"It crushes me," says Kerley. "I raised all my kids here. There's a lot of memories here that are going to go up in smoke..."

I reached out to the Leoni Township Supervisor and Administrator for comment, but did not hear back.

The Jackson County Planning Commission has unanimously recommended against the rezoning proposal.

I also reached out to the company requesting the rezoning, and did not hear back.

