Lawsuit seeks to remove two Michigan Theatre board directors following executive director's dismissal

More than 50 people have filed a lawsuit to remove two board directors of the Michigan Theatre of Jackson following the January dismissal of the former executive director.

Over 50 people sued to remove two Michigan Theatre board directors following the executive director's dismissal.

The lawsuit seeks to pause board actions and elect an interim board due to alleged institutional harm.

A board member requested a delay to review financials before an April 29 evidentiary hearing.

The group requested an injunction that would essentially pause actions from the board. Attorneys representing the group argue the board's actions have caused harm to the theatre.

Lawsuit seeks removal of two Michigan Theatre board directors

"They’ve caused institutional turmoil through some of their actions. And as such, this has precipitated the loss of donors, patrons, members, loss of community support, and loss of employees," Ethan Loch said.

Phil Curtis said the group asked the court to suspend the authority of the two directors and call a special meeting to elect an interim board.

"We’ve asked the court to suspend the authority of these two directors that have been problematic. And then also call a special meeting of the members to elect an interim board of directors. This should’ve been done back in February and they refuse to call the meeting," Curtis said.

In court, current board member Kathryn Snyder asked to delay the proceedings until the current board is assembled and gets to review financials.

"We’re just requesting an extension to answer the summons and complaints for all defendants, as well as an extension to answer the preliminary injunction by Mr. Loch," Snyder said.

The legal battle follows the dismissal of former executive director Steve Tucker. Ron McCoy, who has cherished the theatre his whole life, volunteered there for about 12 years. He said his time volunteering under Tucker was a very positive experience.

"Well the Michigan Theatre to me is something that, I just fell in love with that theatre when I was a kid," McCoy said.

"I want it to thrive, I want it to survive," McCoy said.

An evidentiary hearing will take place on April 29.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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