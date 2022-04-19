Lawsuit filed by former Jackson mayoral candidate John Wilson dismissed

JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Jackson mayoral candidate John Wilson against the city following the 2021 election.

Wilson claimed in the lawsuit that he saw numerous issues on election night in November 2021, including yard signs promoting opponent Daniel Mahoney placed too close to polling locations.

Wilson said he reported violations but believes it was only taken care of at Cascades Baptist Church in Jackson’s ward six.

Election law states campaign signs and materials cannot be placed within 100 feet from polling locations.

According to court documents, the lawyers representing the city said Wilson could conceivably imply that the city was negligent in failing to enforce Michigan Election Law as he believes it should but “the governmental immunity statute does not itself create a cause of action called ‘gross negligence.’”

Wilson said he is very disappointed with Judge Richard LaFlamme’s decision.

“The judge’s decision to provide City Hall with the veil of sovereign immunity protects and allows city officials a green light to violate state and local laws regarding city elections,” he said. “City Hall’s nonfeasance did rise to the level necessary to remove City Hall’s defense of government immunity. The U.S. Constitution and the State of Michigan Constitution allows a person the right to petition the government for redress with a grievance against the government and since the constitution overrides judge-made law, why then didn’t Judge LaFlamme the opportunity to present my case against the city of Jackson in front of a jury of my peers?”

Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said the city is "pleased with the Circuit Court’s April 11 ruling, dismissing the entirety of Mr. Wilson’s baseless claims against it. The will of the voters is the foundation of the democratic process, and the certified results of the November 2021 election as decided by the city’s constituents should be respected by all candidates, win or lose.”

Mahoney defeated Wilson 2,077 votes to 1,745 votes.

