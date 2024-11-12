Late Deputy Butler inducted into Hillsdale County Hall of Valor

Hillsdale County's Hall of Valor inducted William Butler Jr. on Veterans

Deputy Butler was killed in the line of duty in a traffic stop last June

Video shows a ceremony at Hillsdale College honoring Butler and his wife sharing her thoughts on the commemoration



The Star Spangled Banner filled the space inside Howard Music Hall at Hillsdale College for a ceremony honoring a local veteran.

William Butler Jr. was a Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy who served in the National Guard and in our neighborhood.

On Monday, Butler was inducted into the Hillsdale County Hall of Valor for the sacrifices made as a military veteran and as a sheriff's deputy.

"The military was his obligation because his family was military," said Sarah Butler, William's widow. "Law enforcement was his passion."

The ceremony was a celebratory salute to a man who met a tragic end over the summer.

WATCH: OFFICERS ACROSS THE STATE COME TO HILLSDALE COUNTY TO HONOR FALLEN DEPUTY

Officers across the state come to Hillsdale County to honor fallen deputy

Butler Jr. was conducting a traffic stop in rural Hillsdale County last June when he was shot. Butler later died from his wounds at a hospital.

Sarah says the support from the community hasn't wavered since, culminating with her husband's induction ceremony Monday night.

WATCH: A BENEFIT FUNDRAISER WAS HELD FOR FALLEN HILLSDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTY WILLIAM BUTLER'S FAMILY

A benefit fundraiser was held for fallen Hillsdale County Sheriff's Deputy William Butler's family.

Sarah says the ceremony was an honor but says her husband wasn't the kind of person who'd go seeking attention.

"He was very humble and very quiet. He never liked to be very flashy for things," Butler said. "He wouldn't like it but he absolutely deserves it."

Sarah says the best way to honor Butler is through acts of service.

"Pay it forward. Support others. Be kind and give when you can," Sarah said.

