Lansing's third annual Krampusnacht draws crowds to Old Town

The streets of Old Town in Lansing were lined with cars and people Saturday for the third annual Krampusnacht, a celebration of the shadowy character during the holiday season.

Lansing held its third annual Krampusnacht celebration Saturday in Old Town.

The German folklore festival drew visitors from across Michigan, including from Ludington.

The event featured vendors and local businesses, emphasizing community building.

This folklore originating from Germany brought neighbors from all over. Dave Burt and Susan Scarfino were in town from Ludington to take part in the celebration.

"It's a fabulous way for people to get together and have a great time and bring people from all around. We came all the way from Ludington," Scarfino said.

With vendors selling their creations and small businesses open all evening, the importance of this growing event for the community cannot be understated.

"It's really important, because anything that brings people together, especially at this time. You know, if we can find a common thing to enjoy together, it's really good. So I'm all for it," Scarfino said.

