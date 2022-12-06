Klavon's hosts employee appreciation day, gives 100% of sales back to its staff

JACKSON, Mich. — For more than nine years, Ashley Spencer has been working at Klavon's Pizzeria & Pub in Jackson.

She started there when she was 17 years old and has worked her way up to part-time manager.

“It’s been such a wonderful place for me to work,” she said.

And on employee appreciation day, her and countless Klavon’s staff on the floor and in the kitchen are being rewarded.

“Employee appreciation day is a huge day for us,” front of house manager Kaela Scott said. “It really gives us the opportunity to show our staff you know how important they are, other than the day-to-day basis, and really just bring the whole community together to kind of show our respect and appreciation for everybody that work with Klavon’s.”

Scott predicts up to 2,000 guests will come through the doors Tuesday. Both locations will likely generate around $20,000, which will go back directly to that staff for that location.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 People dining at the Jackson Klavon's on Employee Appreciation Day

“We have a really great community here in Jackson that gives back to these guys. They work hard day in and day out. All these guys and girls really deserve it,” assistant back of house manager Cory Chesney said.

For the staff, getting the extra money right before the holiday season is a big deal.

“It will definitely help me out as I go to school and I pay for that all on my own, so a good chunk of my earnings now already go towards that,” Spencer said. “That’ll help me with my family and my younger siblings in order to get them just a couple of fun Christmas gifts.”

The Jackson location is on 1361 East McDevitt Avenue and the Mason location is on 318 West Kipp Road.

