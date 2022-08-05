July's 3 Degree Guarantee recipient Jackson County 4-H gets $1,200

JACKSON, Mich. — FOX 47’s July recipient of the 3 Degree Guarantee was the Jackson County 4-H.

We stopped by to drop off a gift for them.

For every forecast prediction in our 10 p.m. newscast that our meteorologist gets right within three degrees, we donate $50 to a nonprofit each month. For every forecast above or below those three degrees, we double it to $100.

The Jackson County 4-H received $1,200.

“I think it’s awesome. We love to see the community helping out with 4-H, and we know 4-H loves to give back to the community. So, this is a really cool thing for us,” 4-H Council President Cadence DeGroot said.

Members say they are going to use the $1,200 for upcoming projects, needed materials and extracurricular activities, such as exploration days.

“This is really awesome. Overwhelmed with joy,” Executive Board Member Brice Michael said.

You can catch the Jackson County 4-H at the Jackson County Fair, which kicks off Sunday.

