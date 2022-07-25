July's 3 Degree Guarantee: Jackson County 4-H

JACKSON, Mich. — For the month of July, FOX 47’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient is the Jackson County 4-H.

As they gear up for the Jackson County Fair, the nonprofit organization took a break from feeding cows and sheep to speak with us about the importance of what they do.

“4-H Club is very fun and energetic and there’s so many good things about it,” Council Vice President Addison Surbrook said. “You meet new people and the people you meet…our friendships last a long time, and it’s just so much fun, and it’s so positive, and it’s a great environment to be in.”

Surbrook said this organization, which has several hundred participants across Jackson County, comes together to show their animals and create exhibits.

According to Michigan State University, the program areas range from science and technology to clothing and textiles. They say each year more than 200,0000 people aged 5 to 19 participate in the 4-H across Michigan.

Surbrook says the money raised from FOX 47’s 3 Degree Guarantee will go towards upcoming projects with the 4-H community along with extracurricular activities such as exploration days and potentially scholarships for a trip to Washington D.C.

If you’re interested in joining or volunteering with the 4-H, click here.

