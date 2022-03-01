Judge denies motion in entrapment hearing. The case will now go to trial.

JACKSON, Mich. — Judge Thomas Wilson denied the motion in the hearing where three men involved with the extremist group – Wolverine Watchmen – claimed the FBI entrapped them in its investigation.

After listening to several factors in relation to how entrapment works, Wilson said FBI informant Dan did not increase criminal culpability. Wilson said there were several instances where Dan de-escalated situations.

Wilson ruled that Joseph Morrison initiated a relationship with Adam Fox, the alleged ringleader for the plot to attack the state capitol, kill law enforcement and kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Wilson also said in the ruling there was control over Dan by the FBI. Dan did not originally want to be an FBI informant but changed his mind and has appeared to follow their directives.

A pre-trial is scheduled for August.

On Monday attorneys for Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico examined “Dan” saying his actions while in the Wolverine Watchmen group led to an escalation of plans that led to the plot to try and kidnap Governor Whitmer.

Next week in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom, five defendants including alleged ringleader Adam Fox will be tried for their roles in the plot.

FOX 47 News will be in both courtrooms as these trials unfold.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook