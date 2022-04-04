Jonesville moving closer to Klein Tool redevelopment

JONESVILLE, Mich. — Jonesville is pushing forward with plans to redevelop the former Klein Tool factory.

City officials approved an agreement with DH Roberts, a Jonesville construction company, which will have six months to develop a concept plan to redevelop the building.

DH Roberts will see how feasible it would be to bring retail, restaurants, indoor recreation or something similar to the site. They will also look at the possiblility of market-rate apartments or condominiums.

Jonesville Mayor Pro-Tem Tim Bowman said this would be a big win for the city and its residents once developed.

“We have asked the community to give us your top priorities for what you want to see in Jonesville and it seems the Klein Tool building is always at the top of the list so being able to develop this building would be a huge asset to the community,” he said. “It would be another feather in the cap of Jonesville.”

Bowman says this will be a continuation in the investment into Jonesville.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022

“There have been several businesses who have invested in Jonesville just in the past two years even with COVID going on,” he said. “We’re very grateful.”

The building has been used as a factory as far back as 1945. Klein Manufacturing took it over in 1986. The 68,500-square-foot building was purchased by the Jonesville Downtown Development Authority in 2010.

Request for proposals was driven by input from residents during the development of the 2019 Master Plan, according to officials.

A review committee made up of city councilmembers, the planning commission and the DDA considered the building proposal. It was also reviewed by the DDA board.

Once the concept plan is completed, it will go to the city council for approval. DH Roberts estimates development would happen within the next three to five years.

See related:

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook