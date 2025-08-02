JACKSON, Mich — On an ordinary Friday, Jackson Area Transportation Authority buses would be running here on the MLK/Francis Street route. But if you're waiting for a bus here this Friday afternoon, you're out of luck.

WATCH THIS VIDEO TO FIND OUT WHY:

JATA cancels most routes Friday afternoon in Jackson

I've been reporting on JATA schedule reductions since early spring. I showed you how buses were at times running hourly instead of every half hour…and now THIS on a Friday afternoon:

After 2:15 p.m., only two buses running. West Michigan and East Michigan routes.

Two out of nine listed routes.

"The service has just been terrible...you can't get anywhere, and you get stranded, and you get waiting for an hour or more," says Michelle Haas.

Haas had a car accident in April and has no vehicle. She's injured and looking for work…and trying to get to her doctor and other errands. She relies on JATA to get around town, but says it's getting harder and harder to get where she needs to go.

I talked with other riders who have similar complaints.

"If you have doctors' appointments, you're pretty much wasting your time waiting forever," says Jennifer Salisbury.

Back in May, JATA spokesperson Hunter Causie said JATA expected things to get better: "Delays have been less. We have a lot more drivers returning from their medical leaves, so thankfully, that has helped."

But a glance at JATA's Facebook page shows reduced service every day for past ten days of scheduled service.

I reached out to JATA's Board and Management about this and received a written response which reads, in part:

"We understand and deeply regret the impact that ongoing service disruptions are having on our riders. Unfortunately, at this time, we are experiencing a shortage of available and qualified bus drivers….This is not a situation we take lightly. Our team is actively working to recruit and retain skilled drivers to restore full service as quickly and safely as possible."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.