What's causing Jackson bus service delays and disruptions?

JACKSON, Mich — Driver shortages and breakdowns are still causing delays and disruptions as Jackson bus riders try to get where they're going.



Riders are saying it's hard to rely on Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) buses due to inconsistent service.

JATA spokesperson says a driver shortage has been an issue, but says delays and schedule changes are fewer now that some are returning from medical leave.

Tariffs are making maintenance more costly and time-consuming, says JATA.

"I have to be to work at seven o'clock. I catch the first bus, I get down here like 6:45 — there's no bus," says Jackson neighbor Sandy Cross, describing one day when Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) buses left her stranded.

"…depends if they're running late, and depends if they break down or not." — JATA rider John Ruelas says breakdowns, delays, and shifts in schedules keep him guessing...and worse. He says one recent delay cost him $100 when he missed an appointment.

"It was late. I didn't know it was late. There was no sign in the window….I was late about 20 minutes, and they had no choice but to fine me," says Ruelas.

I wanted to find out what was leading to these issues, and JATA Community Relations Manager Hunter Causie says a driver shortage has left them short-handed, but also says the problem is getting better.

"Delays have been less. We have a lot more drivers returning from their medical leaves, so thankfully that has really helped," says Causie.

Causie says another challenge is tariffs, which are making maintenance of JATA's aging fleet even trickier: "We're looking at months out to get replacement parts because of how long it is with the tariffs."

On top of that, Causie says tariff-driven cost increases are adding up to 50% to the cost of a new bus.

Not great news for riders like Ruelas and Cross.

"The breakdowns, the lateness in the hour…It's a crapshoot every day," says Ruelas.

