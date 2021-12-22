Jackson's Mama Tu-Tu has a busier than expected Christmas giveaway

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson’s Wanda Beavers a.k.a Mama Tu-Tu gave away gifts to her neighbors for Christmas including bicycles, turkeys, dolls, gift cards and various toiletries. She says the response this year was like nothing she has ever seen.

Wanda estimates around 200 people showed up for her annual giveaway. The gifts were snatched up almost immediately after she put them out.

By the planned start time of the giveaway there was only one table left of goods.

But, her giving spirit is unmatched according to those who know her.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021

Wanda’s granddaughter Akaysha Dempsey-Owens said she’s a pillar of the Jackson community.

“I think my grandma is amazing. I think what she does for everyone is cool. I’ve always wanted to grow up and do stuff like this for her since I was little. She’s my role model. I look up to her,” she said. “So many people come by all the time and they need stuff and she’ll help them and they will go to other people and then the other people will come and get help from her. I think that it’s nice that they use her as a resource.”

Jackson resident Anna Schultz and her daughter Leighahna stopped by to donate gifts after the crowd had dispersed.

“It’s important for us to be able to give back to the community and help the ones that are in need and that may be struggling around this holiday season,” Anna said. “[Wanda] is such an amazing woman. She’s a huge support for the community. She helps a lot of people and she’s a super generous woman. She impacts the community greatly. This is a safe haven for the community. A warm place. A place where they can have food, shower and their daily needs could be met.”

