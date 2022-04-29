Jackson's Law Enforcement Memorial returns to honor law enforcement killed in the line of duty

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson is hosting the Jackson Law Enforcement Memorial during National Police Week.

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement agencies from across Jackson County will come to downtown Jackson’s TRUE Community City Square to honor those killed in the line of duty.

The event is happening on Wednesday, May 11, at noon.

The annual event pays recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, Michigan State Police Jackson Post and the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety will be participating in the event.

According to officials, law enforcement leaders from across Jackson County will give remarks including Undersheriff Chris Simpson delivering the keynote address.

The names of Jackson County officers killed on the job will be read during the “Roll Call of Heroes” followed by a gun salute and taps. This year’s memorial is organized by the Jackson Police Department Honor Guard.

“The return of the event this year being in-person is important in order to give the proper respect to those that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Police Chief Elmer Hitt said.

TRUE Community City Square is located in Horace Blackman Park, 212 W. Michigan Ave.

If weather conditions aren’t conducive to outdoor activities the event will be held at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra across the street.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook