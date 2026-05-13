Jackson's first community impact day brings volunteers together to support local nonprofits

Jackson's first Community Impact Day brought together more than 100 volunteers from local businesses to support 15 nonprofits across the community, an event organized by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson Community Foundation.

Jackson's first Community Impact Day drew over 100 volunteers to help 15 local nonprofits.

Staff from TRUE Community Credit Union and Dawn Foods were among those volunteering.

Volunteers hope Community Impact Day becomes an annual tradition in Jackson.

Chrissy Siders, president and CEO of TRUE Community Credit Union, was among those who traded her office for a volunteer role Wednesday at the Dahlem Center, where her team worked to find and discard invasive species harmful to the natural environment.

Jackson's first Community Impact Day draws 100-plus volunteers

"One of the things that we do all day is we go into our offices and we work really hard for the members and for the communities that we're in, but the really good work happens outside the four walls," Siders said.

When asked why she wanted to take part, Siders turned the question around.

"I would say 'why wouldn't you want to take part in Community Impact Day?'" Siders said.

Cherie Good and her team at Dawn Foods volunteered at the John George Home, taking on landscaping and painting projects.

"We can do a lot more if we all come together. And there's just something special when you can get organizations together to offer support to a lot of the nonprofits," Good said.

Christi Harrington reflected on what the turnout represented for Jackson.

"I think it just shows how much life there is in our community and how much energy to give, and how important it is for everyone to contribute so that we can all enjoy our community," Harrington said.

Volunteers said they hope the event becomes an annual tradition.

"It's the hope that we'll see continued success of this Community Impact Day for years to come," Good said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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