Jackson's Cascades Humane Society is fundraising with a calendar contest

JACKSON, Mich. — Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is funded completely by donations, and said its yearly calendar contest raises nearly $30,000. This is the 11th year, and the theme is "Super Pets!"

Here's how it works: it's a $10 donation to enter a pet into the contest. Professional photo sessions will be held at the Humane Society April 14, 15 and 16.

Pet parents can dress their pets up in costume, borrow one of the Humane Society's capes or opt not to dress their pets up at all. After the session, they pick their favorite photo to enter into the contest.

Winners will be determined by community votes online, with each vote costing $1. The top 13 fundraisers will be included in the 2024 calendar, with the top fundraiser making the cover. The calendars will then go on sale for $10 each.

Registration is open now, but there are only a handful of spots left.

