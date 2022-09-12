Jackson's Boos Recreation Center closed for upgrades

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson is giving residents a heads up if you use the Boos Recreation Center for recreational activities.

Programs organized by the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department are being relocated to other facilities due to construction at the Boos Recreation Center.

Starting this Monday, all programs scheduled before 2 p.m. at the Boos Center will be moved to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center at 1107 Adrian St.

Programs that take place after 4 p.m. will be held at Northeast Elementary School at 1014 Fleming Ave.

The Boos Center will be getting a new heating and cooling system. The area around the center in Loomis Park will be getting a new playground, pavilion, landscape and center entrance.

It is not known when the Boos Center will re-open. It’s used for community events, senior programs and exercise classes.

