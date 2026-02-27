Jackson's 100 Homes to propose up to $50,000 in new down payment assistance for buyers

Jackson's 100 Homes project has resulted in 52 houses either finished or currently being built, but city officials say residents are still struggling to afford the homes — and they have a new proposal to help.

A new proposal will financially assist with down payments

Proposal will be presented to Jackson City Council Tuesday, March 10

Grant Coordinator Cory Mays said high interest rates, inflation, and stagnant wages have made it difficult for residents to purchase homes even with the financial assistance the program already provides.

"Interest rates haven't crept down, inflation is going up, and wages are stagnant. People are having a hard time getting in that house even with the supports that the city is providing," Mays said.

That challenge motivated Mays and other city officials to develop a proposal for additional down payment assistance.

"You can receive up to $50,000 in down payment assistance depending on your income level," Mays said.

Mays said the program is about more than building affordable homes — it's about building sustainability for Jackson residents.

"We're giving families a place to be, a place to call home, a place to have that stability," Mays said.

The proposal will be presented to Jackson City Council at its March 10 meeting for approval.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

