Jackson’s 100 Homes program still has openings ahead of July 6 deadline

JACKSON, Mich. — Cindy Rees said homeownership once felt out of reach, but a city-run program is helping change that.

Jackson’s 100 Homes program offers $25,000 of down payment assistance.

Program is designed to make owning a home attainable.

City says 79 are approved with the application deadline being July 6.

Rees, who was born and raised in Jackson County, returned to her hometown in 2022 after living in China for eight years. She said she did not come back with much to start with and moved back in with her parents, believing homeownership was not in the cards.

Deadline approaching to apply for 100 Homes Program

The City of Jackson’s “100 Homes” program uses city-owned lots to construct 100 new homes in Jackson and offers $25,000 in down payment assistance.

Cory Mays, with the city of Jackson, said the program has seen strong results since launching in October 2023, but more applicants are still needed as the application deadline approaches in July.

Mays said the city is at 79 approved applicants, with homes either under construction or with lots selected and site planning ongoing. That leaves open slots for potential homebuyers, he said.

Rees said the program has been life-changing for her, calling it an opportunity to own a home and begin building “generational wealth.”

The deadline to apply for the 100 Homes program is July 6.

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