Jackson woman wants to give back starting with keeping children warm during the winter

JACKSON, Mich. — Boots, coats, mittens and gloves, things we all wear during the winter but are not always accessible to everyone.

With winter approaching, one Jackson woman wants to give back to the community by collecting winter apparel for children in need.

It’s happening this Sunday in the Bone Island Grille parking lot located at 4614 Francis St. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Event organizer Amber Lozowsky is asking for the community to bring gently used or new children’s winter apparel such as hats, gloves and mittens, boots, snow pants and coats.

She said she got the idea after her grandfather passed away.

“He was very active in the community on the Jackson Public Schools board, Intermediate School District, always active with the kids, and it just left me feeling like I needed to be more and do more,” she said. “I started a nonprofit, in his name, called the Robert Inman Foundation, and we’re just going to go around and do drives where the community needs help. It was really cool because I didn’t want to leave his name like that. He did so much for so many people.”

The event will also have a band, Biggby Coffee and several food trucks including K&D Southern Fixin’s and Kona Ice.

Lozowsky is hoping to get at least 2,000 donations and then will give them to schools within the city.

She’s also accepting monetary donations to purchase items and give back to the community.

If you cannot make the event, there are boxes to donate located outside of the Creative Edge Hair Studio at 4300 Francis St. as well as at Bone Island Grille.

Lozowsky says she plans on doing another drive in November collecting blankets, toiletries and goodie bags for people experiencing homelessness with more drives planned in the future.

