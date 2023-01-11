Watch Now
Jackson woman in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle

Posted at 11:02 AM, Jan 11, 2023
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Jackson woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle.

It happened on Park Road near Weatherwax Drive in Summit Township on Tuesday just after 6:15 p.m., according to the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

They say the woman, 69, was riding a bicycle eastbound on Park Road near Weatherwax Drive when a 36-year-old Jackson man was also traveling eastbound on Park Road.

The car collided with the bicycle in the roadway. She was located by first responders on the shoulder of the roadway with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle left the scene of the crash, but the driver later returned to the scene where he was questioned by deputies and cooperated with the investigation.

The car was located at an address in Summit Township.

The woman is at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital after sustaining “serious” injuries.

