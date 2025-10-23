Jackson Ward 3 city council candidates share visions for community's future ahead of November 4 election

Incumbent Angelita Gunn and former council member Jeromy Alexander discuss priorities ahead of November election

Incumbent Gunn faces former councilman Alexander in Jackson's Ward 3 race

Alexander prioritizes constituent communication; Gunn aims to reduce polarization

Both candidates value Jackson's strong community spirit and hometown feel

The race for Jackson's Ward 3 city council seat features incumbent Councilmember Angelita Gunn facing challenger and former City Council Member Jeromy Alexander.

I asked both candidates what they would immediately change if elected.

"I think the biggest thing that I personally can immediately change is making sure that my constituents have better information, and more regular information about what's going on with the city council. You know, part of the representative government is that we have to trust our representatives to be making the right choices for us, whatever they're doing," Alexander said.

Jackson Ward 3 city council candidates share what they would change and preserve about the city

"If I could change anything, it would be the polarization that we currently live in. And that it trickles down to all of our communities, including our own. Every resident in Jackson needs to thrive, and that's what we all are; that's what we all want. We want to be able to thrive. We want our humanity respected," Gunn said.

When asked what they would never change about Jackson, both candidates emphasized the community's people and character.

"The thing I would never change about Jackson is the people. Just that personality that, I guess, to me, it's that hometownness. You know, you can just walk up and pretty much act like you know everybody and just say 'hi' and 'hello'. It's just a good place to talk to people," Alexander said.

"One of the things that I know about Jackson is that those of us who were born and raised here, or those of us who were transplants, who live in Jackson, who have made the choice to live in Jackson, Michigan, we love our community. So, while we're polarized, at the same time we all feel very much connected to the Jackson community," Gunn said.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 4th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.