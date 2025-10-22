Jackson Ward 1 candidates Morgan and Robinson highlight transparency and business development as priorities

Incumbent Arlene Robinson faces challenger Dena Morgan in a race that highlights communication and economic revitalization concerns.

Dena Morgan, who was born and raised in Ward 1, is making her second bid for Jackson City Council with a focus on improving communication with residents.

"There are too many decisions being made without the residents knowing, and they're not informed. They don't know what's going on in their neighborhood," Morgan said.

Her opponent, incumbent Arlene Robinson, has represented Ward 1 on the Jackson City Council for over 11 years and emphasizes economic development as her priority.

"My most valued thing is bringing business back into the neighborhood, Ward 1," Robinson said.

Robinson acknowledges the area's economic challenges and believes it deserves more attention from city leadership.

"Ward 1 has had years of disinvestment, and we certainly deserve to have, you know, the city take a look at what's over there in Ward 1, and what we need, and bring and revive the southside of Jackson," Robinson said.

When asked what should never change about Jackson, both candidates expressed deep personal connections to the community.

"I would never change my commitment to Ward 1. I was born and raised in Ward 1, my family. And I serve Ward 1 every day. I've been doing it all my life, and I enjoy it, and I look forward to serving and representing Ward 1 and being a voice for them," Morgan said.

Robinson highlighted Jackson's family-friendly atmosphere as its greatest strength.

"I think Jackson is a great city. It's a nice place to raise your kids. I stayed here, you know, I could've went anywhere, but I chose to stay here in Jackson so that I could raise my family. Just an overall good community for people to live in and to raise your family in," Robinson said.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 4th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

